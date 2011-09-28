UPDATE1-EDF places $2 bln generator order for nuclear plants

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
PARIS, Sept 28 French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300 megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and Westinghouse .
The steam generators will be installed from 2017 onwards, said EDF of the order which it said was part of a programme for the gradual replacement of major plant components.
Areva will provide 32 of the 44 generators for 1.1 billion euros, an exceptional order that seals the start of a new relationship between EDF and Areva after months of public disputes between EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio and Anne Lauvergeon, the former head of Areva who was replaced in June. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Marie Maitre, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING