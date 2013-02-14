EDF says results include 900 mln eur in charges

PARIS Feb 14 EDF Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said the utility's 2012 earnings included 900 million euros ($1.21 billion) of extraordinary charges.

These included a 396 million-euro impairment on Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG), a joint venture of EDF and Exelon Corp, and a 248 million impairment on Swiss unit Alpiq, Piquemal said at EDF's 2012 earnings presentation. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)