UPDATE 2-EDF's Dalkia deal rounds off years of restructuring

* Utility raises cost-cut targets 20 pct to 1.2 bln euros
* Energy services unit Dalkia split up by mid-2014 earliest
* Distribution grid tariff talks the focus for coming weeks
* EDF outperforms European peers with government help
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 7 Four years after EDF's top
two executives arrived from Veolia, their restructuring
of the French power firm is nearly complete and there is room,
they said on Thursday, for more cost-cutting.
EDF is to take over the French businesses of energy services
firm Dalkia and leave the international activities to joint
venture partner Veolia - the water utility that EDF chief
executive Henri Proglio and chief financial officer Thomas
Piquemal left in 2009 and 2010.
The deal, which involves a 550 million euro ($744 million)
payment from Veolia to EDF, will reduce EDF's debt by a billion
euros and will be finalised in mid-2014 at the earliest, after
union consultation and antitrust clearance, Piquemal said.
Dalkia France had 2012 revenues of 4.1 billion euros and
employs about 12,900 staff. It operates hundreds of district
heating and cooling networks and manages thousands of collective
housing units and industrial facilities. It also runs biomass
and geothermal power plants.
Piquemal said on an earnings conference call that the Dalkia
joint venture had been the last complex partnership situation
that Proglio had wanted to unwind.
EDF's strategy is to be the controlling shareholder in its
core business units, selling minority stakes or boosting stakes
where it can become the dominant shareholder.
In 2010, EDF left Germany by selling a minority stake in
utility EnBW, and earlier this year it pulled out of its U.S.
nuclear joint venture Constellation.
In 2011, EDF bought out partners in its EDF Energies
Nouvelles renewable energy unit and last year it took majority
control of its Italian Edison unit.
The Dalkia partnership had been difficult to unwind because
of acrimony between Proglio, and his successor Antoine Frerot at
Veolia. Frerot has spent years cutting debt and selling assets
in the wake of Proglio's debt-fuelled expansion spree and has
survived a boardroom coup to unseat him last year.
Piquemal said that, with the major restructuring out of the
way, EDF's priority for the coming weeks and months was for its
electricity distribution unit ERDF to negotiate new grid usage
fees with the French state. The new tariffs are due to take
effect for four years from Jan. 1.
"We need visibility and a stable regulatory framework so
that we can invest in the capacity of our networks," he said.
PRICE HIKES BOOST SALES
EDF said that government-approved power price increases
helped lift January-September sales by 6.9 percent to 55.2
billion euros, with French power sales boosted by cold weather
and an increase in regulated tariffs. Higher British wholesale
electricity prices also helped.
The state-owned utility also said it had increased 2013
cost-cutting targets to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as 80
percent of the planned 1 billion euro cuts, mostly in operating
and capital spending, had been done by September.
EDF slightly lowered its 2013 target for electricity
production from nuclear power in France to 405-410
terawatts/hour from 410-415 TWH because of maintenance-related
outages but confirmed its earnings guidance.
In July, EDF - Europe's biggest utility by market
capitalisation - raised its outlook for core profit growth in
2013 to at least 3 percent from a range of zero to 3 percent.
EDF shares traded about 0.9 percent lower in light volume.
Nine-month earnings data were not released, but first-half
2013 net profit rose 3.5 percent to 2.9 billion.
REGULATORY HELP
EDF, the world's biggest operator of nuclear plants, gave no
further details about its 18.5 billion euro deal to build two
nuclear plants in Britain, announced last month, but said the
project would boost its business outlook.
Due to France's continued commitment to nuclear power and
limited use of renewable energy, EDF has weathered the European
utilities industry crisis better than most peers.
As others struggled with regulatory changes, EDF's stock
rose 87 percent this year after the government agreed to
reimburse it for a 4.9 billion euro shortfall in renewables
subsidies and allowed it to increase prices by 5 percent in 2013
and 2014.
Iberdrola, Europe's first major integrated utility
to release third-quarter earnings this year, said last month
that nine-month net profit fell 3 percent to 2.27 billion euros
due to the impact of regulatory changes.
Italy's Enel, Europe's No. 2 utility in terms of capacity,
presents its third-quarter results after market close today.
French GDF Suez and German market leader E.ON
release results on Nov. 13, Germany's RWE on Nov. 14.