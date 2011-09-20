GE, Edison hire advisers for power plant - sources

* Sources: Blackstone, Barclays hired as advisers

* Options include sale, debt or equity financing

* Alternatives eyed as costs for coal-powered plants rise

By Caroline Humer

Sept 20 General Electric Co (GE.N) and Edison International (EIX.N) have hired strategic advisers for the restructuring or possible sale of a Pennsylvania power plant that needs costly environmental upgrades, according to sources familiar with the situation.

In addition to trying to raise cash by issuing new debt and equity to help bring the coal-powered plant up to increasingly stringent environmental regulations, a sale may also be considered, the sources said.

Edison operates the plant and pays rent to GE, the owner.

The move comes as power companies nationwide are struggling to align costs due to an abundance of natural gas and higher costs for coal-powered production. Dynegy Inc (DYN.N), for instance, is restructuring its $5 billion in debt.

Edison International has said it needs $600 million to $700 million in capital to make the changes to the Homer City, Pennsylvania plant during the next few years.

GE has retained the Blackstone Group (BX.N) to advise it, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly. GE owns most of the plant after buying it from Edison in a $1.6 billion "leaseback" transaction in 2001.

Edison, according to the sources, has hired Barclays Plc (BARC.L).

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft restructuring lawyer George Davis is representing debt holders. There is $678 million in outstanding debt maturing in 2019 and 2026, according to Thomson Reuters data. The debt is backed by the plant and the lease.

One source said that the existing debt may not be affected in a restructuring. But bringing on additional debt could trip covenants in the existing debt and therefore require some changes in the debt, another source said.

GE, Blackstone, and Barclays declined to comment on Tuesday. Edison was not immediately available for comment.

During a conference call in August, Edison executives said they were seeking third-party financing in addition to financing from the owners who lease the plant. In addition to GE, MetLife (MET.N) also owns a small stake in the plant.

Many older coal-powered plants have become almost too costly to run.

Stricter regulations being formulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce air and water pollution as well as to control the handling of coal waste are expected to force the retirement of between 30,000 and 70,000 megawatts of coal generation across the country, according to several industry studies. Typically 1 megawatt can provide power to about 1,000 homes.

Texas power generator Luminant said on Monday it will cut 500 jobs, idle two units and make operational changes under new stricter federal air pollution rules.