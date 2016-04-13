Edison International wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over 401(k) plan

| April 13
April 13 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday
dismissed a lawsuit by Edison International employees in
California who accused the utility of favoring higher-cost
mutual funds over lower-cost ones in its retirement plan,
despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling backing the workers.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said
that while the Supreme Court in May 2015 ruled that federal law
imposes an ongoing duty to monitor investments on fiduciaries
like Edison, the workers failed to raise that argument in lower
courts.
The Supreme Court decision, which revived the Edison case
and sent it back to the 9th Circuit, will likely make it easier
for 401(k) plan participants to sue their employers for choosing
investments that impose excessive fees, especially when those
decisions were made years before lawsuits are filed.
But the 9th Circuit on Wednesday said that before reaching
the Supreme Court, Edison employees argued merely that changes
to their plan triggered a duty to monitor, and not that the
obligation was ongoing, so they could not make that claim now.
The case concerned exactly when the role of a retirement
plan administrator in monitoring a plan's performance can
trigger liability under the federal Employee Retirement Income
Security Act, known as ERISA.
The plaintiffs and Edison agreed there was a duty to
monitor, but disagreed over what that entailed.
Employees filed suit against Edison subsidiary Southern
California Edison Company, which said in a statement that
Wednesday's ruling reflected the company's efforts to act in the
best interests of 401(k) plan participants.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not respond to a request for
comment.
The employees argued the company breached its fiduciary duty
by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to
plan participants despite the fact that identical lower-cost
funds were available.
The main legal issue was whether some of the lawsuit's
claims were barred by a six-year statute of limitations under
ERISA. The Supreme Court said liability is triggered by the
fiduciary's ongoing role monitoring the plan's performance, so
the six-year clock routinely resets.
In 2010, a federal judge in California said the claims
against Edison were barred. The 9th Circuit agreed in a 2013
decision that the high court last year overturned.
The case is Tibble v. Edison International, 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 10-56406.
