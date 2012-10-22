Southern California Edison reports hydrogen leak at San Onofre

LOS ANGELES Oct 22 Southern California Edison
reported a small hydrogen leak on Monday at its San Onofre
nuclear power plant, which has been shut down since January.
"The leak does not pose a safety risk to workers or the
public," the unit of Edison International said in a
statement.
San Onofre is the biggest power plant in Southern
California.
The utility will replace a small pipe fitting near the
turbine building at San Onofre's Unit 2, SCE said.
The building is on the "non-nuclear side" of the plant, it
said.
San Onofre's Unit 2 was shut down on Jan. 9 for a planned
outage. The Unit 3 was shut down on Jan. 31 after operators
found a leak in a steam generator tube.