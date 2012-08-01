REFILE-UPDATE 1-Edison Int'l says unit may file for bankruptcy protection

Aug 1 California power company Edison
International said one of its unregulated generation
subsidiaries may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection because the unit may not have enough liquidity to
repay debt due in 2013.
Edison Mission Energy's liquidity will be exhausted by debt
maturities and the need to upgrade its coal-fired power plants
to meet new federal environmental rules, Edison International
said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The unit needs to restructure about $3.7 billion of
unsecured debt. It had cash and equivalents of $879 million as
of June 30.
Operating losses at the unit, which owns 45 power plants
across the United States, increased significantly in the first
half of 2012 due to lower power prices and higher fuel costs.
The unit's second-quarter net loss widened to $110 million
from $30 million a year earlier.
The company said it will evaluate all options for the
business, including a sale of assets, a restructuring and a
reorganization of the capital structure.
Without a restructuring of its obligations, EME is not
expected to have sufficient liquidity to repay the $500 million
debt due in June 2013, the filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said.
"While the exact path forward to success is not clear at
this point, we are engaged with bondholders, and we plan on
moving our discussions along as rapidly as we can," Chief
Executive Ted Craver said on a conference call with analysts.