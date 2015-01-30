版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 31日 星期六 00:46 BJT

BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe plans to create authorized capital

Jan 30 Edisun Power Europe AG :

* Plans to create authorized capital

* To propose creation of authorized share capital in a maximum amount of 5.0 million Swiss francs ($5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
