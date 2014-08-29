BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe says Extraordinary General Meeting elects new Board of Directors

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Aug 29 Edisun Power Europe AG
* Said on Thursday Hans Juerg Leibundgut elected new Chairman of the Board
* Said Hans Nef and Elmar Ledergerber elected as new board members
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock