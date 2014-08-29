版本:
BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe says Extraordinary General Meeting elects new Board of Directors

Aug 29 Edisun Power Europe AG

* Said on Thursday Hans Juerg Leibundgut elected new Chairman of the Board

* Said Hans Nef and Elmar Ledergerber elected as new board members

