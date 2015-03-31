版本:
Egypt's Edita says public offering 4.5 times oversubscribed

CAIRO, March 31 The public tranche of Egyptian foodmaker Edita's secondary share issue on the Cairo bourse was 4.5 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement on the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company last week launched a private institutional offering of shares on the Egyptian stock exchange and global depository receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)
