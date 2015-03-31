Egypt's Edita says public offering 4.5 times oversubscribed

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
CAIRO, March 31 The public tranche of Egyptian foodmaker Edita's secondary share issue on the Cairo bourse was 4.5 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement on the stock exchange on Tuesday.
The company last week launched a private institutional offering of shares on the Egyptian stock exchange and global depository receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.