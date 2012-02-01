UPDATE 1-Education Management Q2 profit slips, cuts outlook

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $1.11-$1.15

* Q2 EPS $0.49 vs $0.61 a year ago

* Shares down 2 pct in after-market trade

Feb 1 Education Management Corp's quarterly profit fell as student enrollments declined nearly 5 percent, and the education provider cut its adjusted earnings forecast for 2012.

The company, which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy University and Brown Mackie Colleges, expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.11-$1.15 a share, down from its earlier forecast of $1.34-$1.40 a share.

Total enrollment at the company's schools fell more than 9 percent at the start of the current January quarter, EDMC said in a statement.

The number of students enrolled in fully online programs declined 18.5 percent. EDMC is cutting about 2 percent of its total workforce, at its online division.

EDMC's second-quarter net income was $63.1 million, or 49 cents a share, down from $85.3 million, or 61 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $737.2 million.

EDMC shares, which have gained 29 percent of their value in the last three months, were down 2 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $25.60 in regular trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.