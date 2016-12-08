REFILE-Private bank Edmond De Rothschild to close Hong Kong operations

(Refiles to fix story link in paragraph 1)
HONG KONG Dec 8 Swiss private bank Edmond de
Rothschild is closing its Hong Kong operations, the bank
said in a statement on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.
The Geneva-based bank and money manager, which had assets of
167 billion Swiss francs ($165 billion) under management at the
end of June, will run its Japan and Korea joint venture
operations through its Swiss head office.
"It also reflects a wider strategy to offer its
international clients best of class asset management and private
banking expertise from the European market," the bank said in
the emailed statement.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)