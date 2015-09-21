版本:
MOVES-Daniel Lee joins Rothschild's asset management unit

Sept 21 Switzerland-based all-service bank Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA named Daniel Lee as director and head of UK wholesale at its asset management unit, EdRAM, effective Oct. 1.

Lee was previously the sales director at Allianz Global Investors. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

