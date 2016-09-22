MOVES-Rothschild Asset Management names head of responsible investment team

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Edmond de Rothschild Group, owner of the Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA all-service bank, said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset management business, effective Sept. 12.
Desmartin joined Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management as head of the responsible investment team. He will be based in Paris and report to Chief Investment Officer Philippe Uzan.
Desmartin was head of ESG (environment, social and governance) research at Oddo Securities since 2005. In 2004, he founded his own consultancy business, Desmartin Conseil. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.