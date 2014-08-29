BRIEF-Edmond de Rothschild Suisse reports H1 group profit of CHF 32.45

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion
Aug 29 Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA : * Says in H1 after tax, consolidated business profit rose 32.4% to CHF 30.7
million * Says H1 common equity tier 1 ratio of 36.9% * Says H1 group profit CHF 32.45 million versus CHF 39.97 million year ago * Says H1 gross profit CHF 41.43 million versus CHF 34.85 million year ago
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock