Hedge fund Edoma Partners to close

LONDON Nov 1 Ex-Goldman Sachs star trader
Pierre Henri-Flamand is shutting his London-based hedge fund
Edoma Partners citing "unprecedented market conditions", the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
"This is very disappointing for everyone concerned...we felt
the most responsible course of action was to return money to
investors and cease investment activity," Henri-Flamand said.
The former prop trader started the fund in November 2010 but
has since seen funds under management fall to $855 million from
around $1.8 billion.
The fund bets on corporate news events and employed 26
people, 14 of them investment professionals as of May 2012.