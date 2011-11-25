Ex-Goldman star Flamand has tough debut year

* Edoma Partners fund down 3.79 pct in 2011-source
* Fund one of the biggest launches in recent years
* Event-driven strategies hurt by feeble M&A market
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Nov 25 Pierre-Henri Flamand, the
star trader who left Goldman Sachs to launch one of the
most eagerly-awaited hedge funds of 2010, is having a tough
debut year as volatile markets rock the M&A dealflow his
strategy trades on to make money.
His $2.1 billion event-driven Edoma Partners fund, which
makes money by taking positions on corporate events like
mergers, bankruptcies and restructurings, is down 3.79 percent
in 2011 to the end of last week, one investor in the fund said.
This leaves the fund down just under 2 percent since its
Nov. 1 launch last year, the source said.
Surging volatility has killed off a slew of M&A deals this
year and many companies have put any buying ambitions on hold
until they have more certainty around the economic outlook.
Event-driven funds, which often take speculative positions
in companies involved in takeovers before they are announced and
can adopt long-short strategies, have been hurt this year as
volatility makes spreads less predictable.
The HFRI Event-Driven (Total) Index fell 1.75 percent in the
10 months to the end of October. Flamand's fund, which closed to
new investors at $2.1 billion earlier this year, was down 2.6
percent over the same period, two investor sources said.
"There will be some people who will be disappointed because
they were expecting more but it's been a really difficult
market...I think people will give him the benefit of the doubt,"
said one of the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Like many of his peers, Flamand, once one of Goldman Sach's
most senior proprietary players, launched London-based Edoma
after a regulatory clampdown in the United States under the
so-called Volcker rule which restricts banks who bet with their
own capital.
Other top Goldman stars to make the move include Morgan Sze,
who raised more than $1 billion for his multi-strategy Hong-Kong
based Azentus Capital earlier this year.
Edoma Partners declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise and David
Cowell)