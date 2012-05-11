Ex-Goldman Flamand's hedge fund misses rally-letter

| LONDON
LONDON May 11 Edoma Partners, the hedge fund
run by ex-Goldman Sachs star Pierre-Henri Flamand, has
lagged behind rivals this year after a "frustrating" period when
it missed out on a rally in stock and bond markets, a letter to
its investors showed.
The $1.8 billion Edoma fund, founded by Flamand to make bets
on corporate events like mergers, bankruptcies and
restructurings, was down 0.85 percent at the end of the first
quarter, bringing its losses since inception to 3.1 percent,
according to the letter obtained by Reuters.
Flamand, formerly one of Goldman's most senior proprietary
traders, started London-based Edoma in November 2010 in one of
the most eagerly awaited launches since the financial crisis.
A recovery in dealmaking has helped event-driven funds this
year, with the average fund in the sector up 4.84 percent during
the first quarter, data from Hedge Fund Research shows.
Flamand said the first quarter was dominated by
momentum-driven trading after the European Central Bank pumped
the system with one billion euros of cheap cash, making value
investing hard for his Global Event Driven Master Fund outside
of the United States.
"It is important to realise the high likelihood of this
trend continuing, and to focus on the few stocks in Europe and
elsewhere that have the requisite global growth and liquidity
characteristics that asset allocators are favouring right now,"
he wrote.
"This is a key theme for the portfolio which we intend to
reflect most strongly in pre-event names."
Flamand said he would now focus on a more concentrated
portfolio of 30 to 40 positions from the 62 held in March.
BULLISH ON CREDIT
Flamand said in the letter commodity market volatility hit
its key mining position, while Edoma made money on European and
U.S. financial trades and a restructuring play in International
Airlines Group, the British Airways parent group.
The fund's net exposure - a measure of the difference
between the fund's long and short positions - stood at close to
20, with the largest positions in European basic materials, U.S.
energy and European consumer non-cyclical names.
Flamand said the fund was positioned for more deals in the
coming months. The fund held more than 40 percent of its gross
exposure in the "pre-event" bucket, which makes speculative bets
on deals before they are announced.
In the event book, the firm recently opened a position in
Avon Products after Coty made an opportunistic bid for
the cosmetics company, the letter said.
Flamand also said he expected the default rate for leveraged
loans to remain low at 3 to 4 percent in 2012.
"The key driver of this low default rate is extremely low
interest rates, good liquidity profiles and minimal debt
amortisation requirements across the market in 2012. This should
be an environment that is attractive for long risk in credit in
Europe," he said.
Edoma employs 26 people, 14 of them investment
professionals, after Louis Villa and Marc Chatin recently left,
it said in the letter.
The firm declined to comment.