Portugal's EDP sells some Spanish gas assets for 236 mln euros

LISBON Dec 16 EDP-Energias de Portugal Spanish
unit Naturgas agreed to sell natural gas distribution assets in
three Spanish regions to Redexis, a holding company of Goldman
Sachs Infrastructure Partners, for 236 million euros ($295
million), EDP said on Tuesday.
The deal involves approximately 117,000 gas connection
points in Murcia as well as Extremadura and Gerona regions.
The assets "are not contiguous to Naturgas' existing
operations in the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias
regions, where Naturgas will retain approximately 900,000
connection points and will continue developing its business,"
EDP said.
EDP was advised on the deal by BBVA, BESI, KWM and KPMG.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)