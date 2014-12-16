版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 01:21 BJT

Portugal's EDP sells some Spanish gas assets for 236 mln euros

LISBON Dec 16 EDP-Energias de Portugal Spanish unit Naturgas agreed to sell natural gas distribution assets in three Spanish regions to Redexis, a holding company of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, for 236 million euros ($295 million), EDP said on Tuesday.

The deal involves approximately 117,000 gas connection points in Murcia as well as Extremadura and Gerona regions.

The assets "are not contiguous to Naturgas' existing operations in the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias regions, where Naturgas will retain approximately 900,000 connection points and will continue developing its business," EDP said.

EDP was advised on the deal by BBVA, BESI, KWM and KPMG. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐