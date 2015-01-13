Short courses offer hope to U.S. education companies

Jan 13 Short-term courses could well be the way
forward for traditional for-profit education providers in the
United States as they struggle to arrest the slide in
enrollments.
Larger for-profit education companies, including Apollo
Education Group Inc and ITT Educational Services Inc
, have seen their enrollments dwindle in the face of
increased regulatory scrutiny for issues including student
loans, poor placements and low graduation rates.
This has given a boost to smaller schools offering niche
courses, which teach skills that give students an edge in the
job market at a fraction of the cost of a degree course.
"Bootcamps" and "nanodegree" courses are fast gaining
popularity among students as they look to avoid the heavy debt
burden that usually accompanies a degree program.
For-profit education providers should increase focus on
shorter online courses to attract students, said Kevin Kinser,
associate professor at the University of Albany, State
University of New York.
"It would help the for-profit education providers to
diversify the way they are gaining revenue from educational
products," he said.
The U.S. department of education has proposed new
regulations in its latest attempt to improve the job prospects
of those graduating from for-profit colleges and universities.
This has made it necessary for traditional for-profit
colleges to look at adding less expensive courses to their
curriculum and partnering with corporate employers to ensure
better placements.
Smaller schools allow students to opt for a short and
targeted course, unlike in larger schools, where they often have
to take an integrated program.
For example, Mobile Makers Academy is one such "bootcamp"
that teaches computer coding at its campuses in Chicago and San
Francisco. The eight-week course costs $9,000 and students meet
prospective employers after it ends.
Apollo Education's Phoenix University offers a degree in
Bachelor of Science in information technology with focus on
software engineering. A 100-200 level course costs $410 for one
credit.
"The tech bootcamps where people can learn to code in eight
weeks at a lower cost are really a threat," First Analysis
analyst Tom Bakas told Reuters.
Up to Monday's close, Apollo Education's shares had fallen
14 percent in the past year, while ITT's shares had lost more
than two thirds of their value.
(Writing by Sweta Singh; Editing by Kirti Pandey)