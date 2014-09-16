Education Management, Corinthian to not file annual reports on time

Sept 16 For-profit education companies Education
Management Corp and Corinthian Colleges Inc
said they would not be able to file their annual reports on
time.
Education Management said it would be able to file the
report only after resolving issues with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commision related to revenue recognition and bad debt
reserve recorded upon student withdrawals. (1.usa.gov/Xe0ipj)
For-profit colleges, which rely heavily on federal student
aid funds, have come under fire in recent years for their poor
track record in helping students find employment.
Corinthian Colleges was sued by the U.S. consumer finance
watchdog on Tuesday for alleged predatory lending, saying that
it lured students into taking out private student loans by
touting "bogus" job prospects and used illegal debt-collection
methods.
The company also said in a filing that pending school sales
created uncertainties. (1.usa.gov/1r5N5Lz)
Corinthian Colleges said in July it had reached a deal with
the Department of Education to sell most of its campuses or
close them down within six months.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in February had
sued Indiana-based ITT Educational Services Inc for
predatory lending.
Education Management shares have plunged about 88 percent
from the start of the year to Tuesday's close of $1.22.
Corinthian shares have fallen to 10 cents from $1.78 during
the same period.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)