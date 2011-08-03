UPDATE 1-Education Management sees FY12 EPS largely below Street

(Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Education Management Corp forecast fiscal 2012 earnings largely below market expectations, as the for-profit education provider earmarks additional expenses to better comply with the new regulatory environment.

Education Management forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.49-$1.57 a share, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.57 a share. It also sees first-quarter earnings of 19-22 cents a share, versus estimates of 21 cents a share.

The U.S. government introduced tougher rules for the sector to make it more accountable for the federal aid it receives to fund student loans. Access to federal student aid, which is a primary source of profit for these colleges, is dependent on a company's student loan repayment rate.

Education Management, which provides on-campus and online education programs in North America, said total student enrollment for the fourth quarter grew about 1 percent, compared with a 23 percent growth last year.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $34.8 million, or 26 cents a share, from $47.9 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $695.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $694.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $20.34 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)