CORRECTED-(Aug 8)-US DoJ files lawsuit against Education Management

Aug 8 Education Management Corp said
the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) along with four states
filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the for-profit education
provider for compensating some employees based on the number of
students they enrolled into its colleges.
Education Management, which provides on-campus and online
education programs in North America, confirmed that the four
states involved in the lawsuit were California, Illinois,
Florida and Indiana.
In a statement, the company said the pursuit of this legal
action by the federal government and a handful of states was
flat out wrong.
"The complaint is wrong in its claim that EDMC disregarded
the quality factors in the compensation plan. EDMC worked
rigorously to ensure that the plan was properly implemented
company-wide," the company said.
Last year, the Department of Education removed the "safe
harbor" provisions which allowed schools to compensate
recruiters based on the number of students they enroll -- a
policy that allegedly led to fraudulent recruitment practices.
The for-profit education industry has come under fire from
the government for poorly preparing students for work and
leaving many burdened with debt.
Shares of the company closed at $17.21 on Monday on Nasdaq.
