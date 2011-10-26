UPDATE 1-Education Management Q1 profit slips, cuts FY12 outlook

* Q1 EPS $0.21 vs $0.25 year ago

* Rev up 2 pct

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.34-$1.40 vs est $1.51 (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Education Management Corp posted a lower first-quarter profit and cut fiscal 2012 earnings outlook as it faces sliding student enrollments.

Education Management, which provides on-campus and online education programs in North America, said total student enrollment for the quarter fell about 4.5 percent to 151,200.

The company expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.34-$1.40 per share versus analysts' estimates of $1.51 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It had previously forecast earnings of $1.49-$1.57 per share.

The education industry has seen student sign-ups fall after new government regulations made admission standards stricter.

Education Management's July-September net income fell to $27 million, or 21 cents a share, from $36.4 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose about 2 percent to $682.1 million.

The company's shares, which closed at $19.52, were down 1 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)