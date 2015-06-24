Edward Jones reviews mutual fund fees charged to customers

| NEW YORK, June 24
NEW YORK, June 24 Edward Jones, a brokerage firm
that booked 77 percent of its $6.3 billion of revenue last year
from mutual fund and annuity sales, is reviewing its records to
see if some fund customers were eligible for fee waivers they
did not receive.
Jones, the third-largest U.S. brokerage as measured by its
more than 14,200 brokers, said in a regulatory filing last month
that it is providing periodic updates to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority about the review, which has not previously
been reported.
Jones is not the first brokerage firm to be double checking
its mutual fund fee practices as increased regulatory scrutiny
looms. But as one of the few privately held partnerships still
left in the securities industry, its partners' profits could be
affected if it is required to reimburse customers.
The St. Louis-based firm is focusing on fees that may have
improperly been charged to certain charitable and retirement
account customers, Jones spokesman John Boul told Reuters. He
did not comment on how many years are being reviewed nor on what
percentage of fund sales were made to retirement or charitable
accounts.
On Tuesday, FINRA enforcement chief Bradley Bennett said the
regulator is working on a pipeline of fee-waiver cases that
began with self-reporting by firms. Through a
spokeswoman, he declined to comment on whether Edward Jones is
among the cases.
The self-reporting began after FINRA last June fined Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch $8 million and ordered it to
repay $24.4 million to affected retirement plan and charitable
account customers. Merrill, which did not admit nor deny the
charges, had already repaid $64.8 million to customers who had
been erroneously charged commissions on Class A shares that fund
prospectuses promised to waive.
Most of the funds on Merrill's retail brokerage platform
promised to waive the commissions for retirement and charitable
accounts, FINRA said. However, brokers failed to waive the fees
or sold customers Class B and C shares that do not have upfront
sales charges but are more expensive overall than Class A
shares.
Raymond James Financial in January shaved $10.5
million of fund commissions from its fiscal first-quarter
revenue and a month later told brokers who levied the
commissions or sold more expensive share classes to reimburse
customers out of their own pockets. The Florida-based firm
quickly rescinded the plan, saying it would reimburse customers
directly and upgrade its mutual fund ordering technology.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Christian Plumb)