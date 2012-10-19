版本:
FDA OKs expanded indication for Edwards Lifesciences heart valve

Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation said U.S. health regulators approved the use of its artificial heart valve for additional indications.

The heart valve, which is implanted using a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery, can now be used on patients with aortic valve stenosis who are eligible for surgery but are at high risk for serious surgical complications or death.

