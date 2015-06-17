UPDATE 1-Edwards gets U.S. approval for 3rd generation heart valve

(Adds FDA comment, share price, background)
By Bill Berkrot
June 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday said it approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp's
Sapien 3 heart valve, the third-generation version of the
company's system for replacing diseased aortic valves.
Edwards shares rose nearly 3 percent following the
announcement.
The FDA approved use of the Sapien 3 transcatheter aortic
valve replacement (TAVR) system for patients not likely to
survive traditional open heart surgery and those deemed to be at
high risk for death or complications with surgery.
In clinical trials, the Sapien 3, which features a smaller
catheter for delivering the valve and an improved design to help
prevent valve leakage compared with its predecessors,
demonstrated very low mortality and stroke rates.
TAVR systems from Edwards and rival Medtronic are
increasingly being used to replace diseased aortic heart valves
as a way to spare patients from chest-cracking open heart
surgery and long recovery times. The valves are threaded into
place through a blood vessel using a catheter.
Newer generations of the systems appear to have addressed
increased stroke concerns seen with the original version.
"Clinical data showed that the Sapien 3 transcatheter heart
valve is superior to the first-generation Sapien transcatheter
heart valve, with significantly less leakage through and around
the valve," William Maisel, acting director of the FDA's Office
of Device Evaluation, said in a statement.
The Sapien 3, widely considered to be one of Edwards' most
important near-term future growth drivers, has been in use in
Europe since 2014, where medical devices tend to get swifter
approvals.
Earlier this year, Edwards said it hoped to gain U.S.
approval for the Sapien 3 by early 2016. The company is testing
the system in lower-risk patients with the hope of eventually
widening its approval.
Edwards Lifesciences shares closed up $3.69, or 2.7 percent,
to $141.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)