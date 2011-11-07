UPDATE 2-Edwards says FDA approves valve trial expansion

* FDA approves study in patients at risk for surgery

* New version designed to be easier to deliver to heart (Adds quote, details, background)

Nov 7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N), which last week became the first company to be approved to sell a less-invasive replacement heart valve in the United States, said on Monday it received conditional approval to expand its study for the next version of the device.

U.S. regulators approved adding a second treatment group to the study of the latest valve, called Sapien XT. The group is considered to be at an elevated risk for open-heart surgery but not inoperable.

Edwards' original Sapien valve, approved last week to treat patients who are too sick to have traditional open-heart surgery, is delivered to the heart via a catheter threaded from the femoral artery in the groin or a small incision between the ribs. It has been approved for use in Europe since 2007.

The Sapien XT version being studied in the Partner II trial is designed to be delivered to the heart via a smaller catheter. Sapien XT became available in Europe last year.

"The success of this trail would support use of the transcatheter therapy in a broader group of patients," Larry Wood, Edwards vice president, said in a statement.

Edwards is also studying its original Sapien valve in a separate group of high-risk patients and hopes to gain approval to sell the device for use in this group in the second quarter of 2012.

The company's Sapien valve competes with Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) CoreValve unit in Europe. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)