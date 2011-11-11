BUY OR SELL-Is Edwards' winning streak over?

* Transcatheter data presented at TCT meeting
* Analysts call data mixed
* Transfemoral data positive, transapical data negative
By Debra Sherman
Nov 11 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) has
made a habit of exceeding Wall Street expectations with its
transcatheter heart valve technology, but the company seems to
have interrupted that streak.
The largest maker of heart valves presented some
disappointing data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular
Therapeutics meeting this week, reporting on its Sapien heart
valve implanted via a catheter through the femoral artery and
between the ribs.
In general, data were positive using the femoral approach
but negative using the so-called transapical approach, in which
the catheter is inserted between the ribs.
Now, some analysts say it's time to cut back on earnings
forecasts. But with Edwards shares trading at around $71, down
24 percent from their highs set in March, should investors
sell?
SELL
"Despite Edwards' assertions to the contrary, we continue
to believe that the approval of transapical delivery is in
doubt based on the current data set," said JP Morgan analyst
Michael Weinstein, who has an "underweight" rating on Edwards.
He noted the latest data show numerically higher mortality,
a statistically significant higher stroke rate, and added cost
compared to conventional surgery.
BUY
Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said he still recommends
buying the stock since Edwards is ahead in transcatheter heart
valves, with competitors Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) and St. Jude
Medical STJ.N far behind.
"The bull case is that this is going to end up being a
large market. Patient demand is going to end up being
significantly better than people are making it out to be.
There's good physician interest and people want it," said
Roman, who has a 12-month price target of $86 for the shares.
