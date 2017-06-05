UPDATE 1-FDA approves new use for Edwards' Sapien 3 heart valve

June 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Monday approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Sapien 3
artificial heart valve for high-risk patients whose previously
implanted heart valves are failing, a procedure designed to
avoid repeat open heart surgery.
The product is already approved as an alternative valve
replacement procedure for patients at intermediate or high risk
of death or severe complications from open heart surgery.
The newly approved valve-in-valve treatment involves
placement of a new artificial valve inside a failing valve
through a blood vessel or small cut in a patient's chest, a less
invasive procedure than repeat open heart surgery.
The FDA had previously approved the product as an
alternative option to replace a natural valve in certain
patients at high or intermediate risk of death or complications
from open heart surgery.
The agency based its latest decision on data collected from
a registry of patient procedures performed in a real-world
setting of 314 patients who had undergone aortic valve-in-valve
procedures and 311 patients who had undergone mitral
valve-in-valve procedures.
The registry data showed that more than 85 percent of
patients experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in
their heart failure symptoms 30 days after the procedure and
death rates were substantially lower than the expected mortality
rate for repeat surgery, the FDA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)