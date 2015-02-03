Edwards raises 2015 earnings forecast; sees bigger forex hit

Feb 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday raised its 2015 earnings forecast to reflect strong demand for its non-invasive heart valve replacement system, but revised its overall sales forecast to account for a larger negative impact of foreign exchange due to the strong dollar .

Edwards said it now expects adjusted full year earnings of $4.00 to $4.30 per share, up from the initial forecast it provided in December of $3.90 to $4.10. The company cited momentum in transcatheter heart valve sales for the change.

The company now sees a foreign exchange hit of about $160 million, up significantly from its prior projection of $90 million. As a result, Edwards now expects full-year sales to come in at the lower end of its $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion forecast.

Edwards said net fourth-quarter profit rose to $109.2 million, or $1.00 per share, from $75.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)