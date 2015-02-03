UPDATE 1-Edwards raises 2015 earnings forecast; sees bigger forex hit

(Adds sales details, adjusted earnings, background, shares)
Feb 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Tuesday raised its 2015 earnings forecast to reflect strong
demand for its non-invasive heart valve replacement system, but
revised its overall sales forecast to account for a larger
negative impact of foreign exchange due to the strong dollar
.
Edwards said it now expects adjusted full-year earnings of
$4.00 to $4.30 per share, up from the forecast it provided in
December of $3.90 to $4.10. The company cited momentum in
transcatheter heart valve sales for the change.
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems are
considered to be Edwards' most important growth driver.
Edwards shares rose 2 percent to $129.50 in extended
trading.
The company now sees a foreign exchange hit of about $160
million, up significantly from its prior projection of $90
million. As a result, Edwards now expects full-year sales at the
lower end of its $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion forecast.
Edwards gets about 55 percent of its sales from outside the
United States, the largest segment from Europe and a sizable
chunk from Japan, where the currencies have not fared well
against the dollar.
The company also reported higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings. Excluding items, it earned $1.06 per
share. Analysts on average expected 95 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Edwards said net profit rose to $109.2 million, or $1.00 per
share, from $75.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $618 million,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $611 million.
TAVR sales rose 46 percent to $267.5 million, including
$129.5 million in U.S. sales.
U.S. sales of the Sapien TAVR systems are expected to grow
with approvals of newer versions already in use in Europe, and
for use in less frail patients.
Edwards expects a U.S. launch of its Sapien 3 for high-risk
patients early in 2016 and is testing its system in moderate
risk patients. Initial U.S. approvals were for an older Sapien
version and only in patients deemed unable to endure open heart
surgery.
Surgically replaced heart valve sales were about flat at
$206.1 million.
For the first quarter of 2015, at current foreign exchange
rates, the company forecast sales of $570 million to $610
million, and adjusted earnings of $1.02 and $1.10 per share.
Analysts on average are estimating earnings of 92 cents on
sales of $580.2 million.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)