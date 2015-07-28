Edwards Lifesciences raises outlook on strong valve sales

July 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast due to strong
demand for its replacement heart valves that are implanted in a
minimally invasive procedure.
The medical device maker said it now expects full-year
earnings, excluding items, of $4.30 to $4.40 a share. It
previously forecast $4.10 to $4.30 a share.
The company reported second-quarter net income of $112.7
million, or $1.02 a share, compared with $547.0 million, or
$5.09 a share, in the year-ago period, when it recorded a large
gain from a litigation settlement.
Excluding items, second-quarter income rose to $1.13 a share
from 88 cents a share a year ago. Quarterly net sales increased
7 percent to $616.8 million.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)