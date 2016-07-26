UPDATE 2-Edwards Lifesciences lifts forecast on heart valve sales

(Adds details on sales, share price)

July 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings forecast as quarterly profits beat estimates, and said U.S. regulators would soon likely approve its minimally invasive replacement heart valve for a broader range of patients.

Edwards' shares rose 3.8 percent in after-market trading, after closing 1.7 percent higher.

The medical device maker said in a statement it anticipated receiving regulatory approval in the third quarter to market its Sapien 3 heart valve for patients deemed to be at intermediate risk of complications if they underwent open heart surgery.

The transcatheter aortic valve has been approved only for patients considered unlikely to survive open heart surgery or are at high risk for complications.

Excluding one-time items, Edwards said second-quarter earnings rose to 76 cents a share from 57 cents in the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales increased 23.1 percent to $759.3 million. Transcatheter valve sales climbed 48.7 percent.

The Irvine, California-based company raised its full-year forecast, excluding items, by 11 cents, to a range of $2.78 to $2.88 a share. It now expects sales to be at the high end of the range of its previous forecast of $2.7 billion to $3 billion.