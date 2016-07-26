UPDATE 2-Edwards Lifesciences lifts forecast on heart valve sales

(Adds details on sales, share price)
July 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Tuesday raised its full-year earnings forecast as quarterly
profits beat estimates, and said U.S. regulators would soon
likely approve its minimally invasive replacement heart valve
for a broader range of patients.
Edwards' shares rose 3.8 percent in after-market trading,
after closing 1.7 percent higher.
The medical device maker said in a statement it anticipated
receiving regulatory approval in the third quarter to market its
Sapien 3 heart valve for patients deemed to be at intermediate
risk of complications if they underwent open heart surgery.
The transcatheter aortic valve has been approved only for
patients considered unlikely to survive open heart surgery or
are at high risk for complications.
Excluding one-time items, Edwards said second-quarter
earnings rose to 76 cents a share from 57 cents in the year-ago
period. Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales increased 23.1 percent to $759.3 million.
Transcatheter valve sales climbed 48.7 percent.
The Irvine, California-based company raised its full-year
forecast, excluding items, by 11 cents, to a range of $2.78 to
$2.88 a share. It now expects sales to be at the high end of the
range of its previous forecast of $2.7 billion to $3 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)