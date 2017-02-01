Edwards Lifesciences 4th-quarter sales, profit top expectations

Feb 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Wednesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit
and revenue on surging demand for its minimally invasive heart
valve replacement systems.
Global transcatheter heart valve replacement sales jumped 29
percent from a year earlier to $432 million, driven by increased
adoption in the United States and Japan.
The system that uses a catheter to thread a new heart valve
into place through an artery is becoming an increasingly popular
alternative to open-heart surgical replacement of diseased
aortic valves.
Edwards posted a net profit for the quarter of $158.5
million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a profit of $140.7
million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company said it earned 75 cents per
share. Analysts on average expected 72 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14.4 percent to $767.7 million, exceeding Wall
Street estimates of $759.5 million.
For the first quarter of 2017, Edwards forecast adjusted
earnings of 79 cents to 89 cents per share and sales of $760
million to $800 million. Analysts on average are estimating
earnings of 81 cents and sales of about $779 million.
The company maintained its full-year forecast for sales of
$3.0 billion to $3.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share of
$3.30 and $3.45.
"We are enthusiastic about the continued expansion of
transcatheter-based therapies for the many structural heart
patients still in need, which positions us for long-term
success," Edwards Chief Executive Michael Mussallem said in a
statement.
Traditional surgical heart valve sales fell 3.5 percent to
$189.4 million as they lost share to transcatheter valve sales,
which provide a much higher profit for Edwards.
Critical Care sales rose 4.1 percent to $146.3 million for
the quarter.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)