Edwards Lifesciences 4th-quarter sales, profit top expectations

Feb 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue on surging demand for its minimally invasive heart valve replacement systems.

Global transcatheter heart valve replacement sales jumped 29 percent from a year earlier to $432 million, driven by increased adoption in the United States and Japan.

The system that uses a catheter to thread a new heart valve into place through an artery is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to open-heart surgical replacement of diseased aortic valves.

Edwards posted a net profit for the quarter of $158.5 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a profit of $140.7 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company said it earned 75 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14.4 percent to $767.7 million, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $759.5 million.

For the first quarter of 2017, Edwards forecast adjusted earnings of 79 cents to 89 cents per share and sales of $760 million to $800 million. Analysts on average are estimating earnings of 81 cents and sales of about $779 million.

The company maintained its full-year forecast for sales of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.30 and $3.45.

"We are enthusiastic about the continued expansion of transcatheter-based therapies for the many structural heart patients still in need, which positions us for long-term success," Edwards Chief Executive Michael Mussallem said in a statement.

Traditional surgical heart valve sales fell 3.5 percent to $189.4 million as they lost share to transcatheter valve sales, which provide a much higher profit for Edwards.

Critical Care sales rose 4.1 percent to $146.3 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)