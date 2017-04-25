Edwards profit tops expectations on soaring heart valve sales

April 25 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Tuesday reported higher-than expected first-quarter profit and
revenue on surging sales of transcatheter heart valve
replacements, and raised its full-year earnings forecast to
reflect the strong start to the year.
The California-based company now expects 2017 adjusted
earnings of $3.43 to $3.55 per share, up from its prior view of
$3.30 to $3.45. Edwards also raised the low end of its revenue
forecast to $3.2 billion from $3.0 billion, leaving the high end
untouched at $3.4 billion.
Net first-quarter profit rose to $230.2 million, or $1.06
per share, from a profit of $143 million, or 66 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, Edwards said it had adjusted
earnings of 94 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 82
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
