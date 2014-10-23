版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 04:01 BJT

Edwards 3rd quarter net rises 23 pct, 2014 outlook increased

Oct 23 Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings rose 23 percent due to strong sales of heart valves, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

Edwards said third-quarter net income rose to $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, from $76.8 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company said it earned 80 cents a share.

Quarterly net sales rose 22.6 percent to $607.4 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 55 percent to $267.2 million.

For the full year, Edwards said it now expects to exceed the high end of its previous sales estimate of $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. It also raised its outlook for full-year earnings to between $3.33 and $3.39 per share from a previous estimate of $3.24 to $3.34.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐