Edwards Lifesciences boosts full-year profit outlook

Feb 2 Edwards Lifesciences Corp raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, anticipating stronger sales of its artificial heart valves implanted in a minimally invasive procedure that spares patients from open-chest surgery.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $140.7 million, or 64 cents a share, from $109.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago. Sales increased 8.6 percent to $671.1 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, in a range of $2.57 to $2.67 a share. It previously forecast 2016 earnings at $2.30 to $2.40 a share. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)