版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 19日 星期二 22:48 BJT

Edward Lifesciences Corp halts enrollment in clinical trial

May 19 Heart device maker Edward Lifesciences Corp said it had stopped enrolling patients in a study testing its experimental heart valve due to the formation of blood clots.

The company said it had observed incidences of valve thrombosis during the study, which warranted additional investigation.

Valve thrombosis, a rare but serious complication, refers to the formation of a blood clot at or near the implanted valve, potentially obstructing blood flow and interfering with the device's function.

The experimental heart valve, Fortis, has been implanted in more than 20 patients, Edward Lifesciences said.

The medical device maker's shares fell as much as 4.7 percent to $125.44 percent in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐