Edward Lifesciences Corp halts enrollment in clinical trial

May 19 Heart device maker Edward Lifesciences
Corp said it had stopped enrolling patients in a study
testing its experimental heart valve due to the formation of
blood clots.
The company said it had observed incidences of valve
thrombosis during the study, which warranted additional
investigation.
Valve thrombosis, a rare but serious complication, refers to
the formation of a blood clot at or near the implanted valve,
potentially obstructing blood flow and interfering with the
device's function.
The experimental heart valve, Fortis, has been implanted in
more than 20 patients, Edward Lifesciences said.
The medical device maker's shares fell as much as 4.7
percent to $125.44 percent in early trading on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
