Edwards Lifesciences to buy Israel's Valtech for up to $690 mln

JERUSALEM Nov 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
on Monday said it has agreed to buy Israel's Valtech
Cardio for $340 million in stock and cash, with the potential
for an additional $350 million in pre-specified milestone-driven
payments over the next 10 years.
Valtech is a private company that developed a system for
transcatheter repair of the heart's mitral and tricuspid valves.
Prior to the deal's closing, which is expected in early
2017, Valtech will spin off its early-stage transseptal mitral
valve replacement technology programme. Edwards also has an
option to buy that programme.
Eyal Lifschitz, chief executive of the Peregrine Ventures
fund that invested in and helped start Valtech, said Valtech has
so far raised about $100 million.
Other investors include OXO Capital Valve Ventures and NGN
Capital.
Separately, Edwards' board of directors said it authorised a
new share repurchase programme to acquire up to an additional $1
billion of the company's outstanding common shares.
