Edwards profit up on strong sales of new heart valve

Feb 4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted on
Monday higher fourth-quarter earnings on strong sales of its
artificial heart valve that is implanted in a less-invasive
procedure than open-heart surgery.
Net income rose to $91.1 million, or 77 cents per share,
from $63.1 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, the Irvine, California-based
medical device maker reported a profit of 90 cents per share,
compared with 62 cent per share, a year ago.
Fourth-quarter net sales increased 18.7 percent to $510.5
million. Sales of the company's less-invasive transcatheter
heart valves climbed 72.8 percent in the quarter, to $161
million, driven by the ongoing U.S. launch of the Sapien brand
valve. U.S. transcatheter valve sales were $80.7 million.