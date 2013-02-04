UPDATE 2-Edwards profit up as heart valve sales accelerate

* Q4 profit of 90 cents excluding items tops analysts' 77
cents view
* Company backs its full-year profit and sales outlook
* Shares rise less than 1 percent in after-hours trading
Feb 4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Monday
posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on
strong sales of its artificial heart valve that is implanted in
a less-invasive procedure than open-heart surgery.
The medical device maker said sales of the new valve, called
Sapien, surged more than 72 percent in the quarter.
For patients with diseased heart valves, the Sapien product
offers an alternative valve replacement method to open-heart
surgery in which the patient's breastbone is cut open and the
heart temporarily stopped. Doctors expect minimally invasive
valves to eventually become the standard of care.
Edwards gained U.S. approval last fall to sell the Sapien
valve for use in a wider group of patients. It also won approval
for a second delivery approach involving an incision through the
ribs. The initial product launch in 2011 included only
inoperable patients, for whom the valves were threaded to the
heart from the femoral artery in the leg.
"The quarter certainly shows this is gaining momentum in the
United States," said Jefferies & Co analyst Raj Denhoy.
Edwards said fourth-quarter net income rose to $91.1
million, or 77 cents per share, from $63.1 million, or 53 cents
per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, the Irvine, California-based
medical device maker reported a profit of 90 cents per share,
compared with 62 cent per share, a year ago. Analysts had
expected Edwards to earn 77 cents were share, excluding special
items, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net sales increased 18.7 percent to $510.5
million. Sales of the company's less-invasive transcatheter
heart valves climbed 72.8 percent in the quarter, to $161
million, driven by the ongoing U.S. launch of the Sapien brand
valve. U.S. transcatheter valve sales were $80.7 million.
Edwards said it continues to expect a full-year profit of
$3.21 to $3.31 per share excluding items, on sales of $2.1
billion to $2.2 billion. Analysts had forecast a full-year
profit of $3.27 per share on sales of $2.14 billion.
Edwards' shares rose less than 1 percent to $93.75 in
after-hours trading from a close of $93.06 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.