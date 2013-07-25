版本:
Edwards Lifesciences quarterly earnings rise

July 25 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings on solid sales of its replacement heart valves implanted in a less-invasive procedure than open-heart surgery.

Net income rose to $94.1 million, or 82 cents per share, from $67.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales increased 7.3 percent to $517 million.
