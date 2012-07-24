版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 04:11 BJT

Edwards profit rises on heart valve rollout

July 24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter earnings, driven by strong U.S. sales of its new artificial heart valve that is implanted in patients using a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.

The medical device maker said net income in the quarter rose to $67.8 million, or 57 cents a share, from $58.1 million, or 48 cents, a year ago.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐