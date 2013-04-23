UPDATE 1-Edwards lowers outlook as sales disappoint; shares fall

* U.S. 1st-qtr sales of Sapien heart valves were below
April 23 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Tuesday lowered its 2013 outlook due to sluggish sales at the
start of the year of its less-invasive replacement heart valves,
and its shares fell 10 percent after hours.
U.S. first-quarter sales of the company's Sapien
transcatheter heart valves were $83 million, below what analysts
had expected. Total sales of the Sapien valve were $169.7
million.
Sales of surgical heart valves and critical care products
fell in the quarter, compared with a year ago.
Edwards said that first-quarter net earnings more than
doubled, boosted by a large gain from patent litigation with
Medtronic Inc. Net income rose to $144.9 million, or
$1.24 per share, from $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a
year ago. The company recorded a special gain of $83.6 million
for the patent litigation payment.
The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects
full-year sales of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and earnings per
diluted share, excluding special items, of $3.00 to $3.10. For
the second quarter, it projected total sales of $500 million to
$530 million and diluted earnings per share, excluding special
items, between 75 and 79 cents per share.
Patients who receive replacement heart valves have aortic
valve stenosis, a condition in which calcium deposits clog the
valve and reduce blood flow, which can lead to heart failure or
cardiac arrest. A replacement valve helps restore normal blood
flow.
Edwards' Sapien product is an alternative approach to
traditional open-heart surgery for valve replacement that
involves threading the new valve into place through an artery
via a catheter. Doctors expect such minimally invasive valve
procedures to eventually replace open-heart surgery as the
standard of care.
Edwards shares fell 10 percent after hours to $72.80, from a
close of $82.81 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.