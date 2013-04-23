UPDATE 1-Edwards lowers outlook as sales disappoint; shares fall

* U.S. 1st-qtr sales of Sapien heart valves were below expectations

* Shares fall 10 percent after hours

April 23 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday lowered its 2013 outlook due to sluggish sales at the start of the year of its less-invasive replacement heart valves, and its shares fell 10 percent after hours.

U.S. first-quarter sales of the company's Sapien transcatheter heart valves were $83 million, below what analysts had expected. Total sales of the Sapien valve were $169.7 million.

Sales of surgical heart valves and critical care products fell in the quarter, compared with a year ago.

Edwards said that first-quarter net earnings more than doubled, boosted by a large gain from patent litigation with Medtronic Inc. Net income rose to $144.9 million, or $1.24 per share, from $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago. The company recorded a special gain of $83.6 million for the patent litigation payment.

The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects full-year sales of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, of $3.00 to $3.10. For the second quarter, it projected total sales of $500 million to $530 million and diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, between 75 and 79 cents per share.

Patients who receive replacement heart valves have aortic valve stenosis, a condition in which calcium deposits clog the valve and reduce blood flow, which can lead to heart failure or cardiac arrest. A replacement valve helps restore normal blood flow.

Edwards' Sapien product is an alternative approach to traditional open-heart surgery for valve replacement that involves threading the new valve into place through an artery via a catheter. Doctors expect such minimally invasive valve procedures to eventually replace open-heart surgery as the standard of care.

Edwards shares fell 10 percent after hours to $72.80, from a close of $82.81 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.