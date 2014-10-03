Allergan CEO resigns from Edwards Lifesciences' board

BRIEF-Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance
* Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos
Oct 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said David Pyott resigned from the medical device maker's board to devote more time to his role as chairman and CEO of Allergan Inc .
The resignation of Pyott, who joined Edwards' board in 2000, is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.
Allergan is fighting a $53.7-billion hostile bid from Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and billionaire William Ackman's Pershing Square.
Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $106.18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Noodles & Co says on April 18, 2017, Victor R. Heutz was terminated as chief operations officer of co effective immediately