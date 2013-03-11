版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Death rate for Edwards Lifesciences' device and surgery identical after three years-study

March 11 Edwards Lifesciences Corp : * Death rate for Edwards lifesciences' sapien heart valve system and

surgery identical after three years-study * No increased risk of stroke seen with Edwards sapien system after 30

days-study * Valve leakage overwhelmingly higher with sapien compared with surgery-study

researchers

