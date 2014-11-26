REFILE-UPDATE 1-EE owners confirm takeover talks with BT

(Corrects typographical error in spelling of "line" second
paragraph)
LONDON Nov 26 EE's German and French owners
confirmed on Wednesday they were in talks to sell Britain's
biggest mobile network operator to BT as part of a wider
review of its options.
Fixed-line operator BT said on Monday it was in talks with
both Telefonica's O2 and a rival operator about buying
a mobile business. A source familiar with the situation had said
EE, owned by Deutsche Telekom and Orange,
was the other party.
Analysts believe EE, which holds 33.8 percent of the British
mobile market in terms of service revenue and is the clear
leader in 4G mobile broadband services, could cost BT around 10
billion pounds ($16 billion), while O2 with a 26.2 percent
market share could cost it nearer to 9 billion pounds ($14
billion).
"Deutsche Telekom and Orange, the joint shareholders of EE,
regularly analyse the development of the market in which EE
operates, evaluating various strategic options which have the
potential to create value for EE's shareholders and strengthen
the market position of EE," they said.
"As one of these options, Deutsche Telekom and Orange are in
exploratory discussions with BT, although it is too early to
state whether any transaction may occur."
Orange and Deutsche Telekom have previously looked at
whether they should list EE on the stock market.
O2 was demerged from a heavily indebted BT via a share
flotation in 2001 and subsequently bought by Telefonica in early
2006. A return to the mobile market now would give BT a strong
position as the UK consumer telecoms market converges with
single operators offering "multi-play" packages of fixed line
and mobile broadband and pay-TV services.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kate Holton; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan, Greg Mahlich)