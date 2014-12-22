版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 01:38 BJT

BRIEF-EEII AG names Andreas Heusser as new CEO

Dec 22 EEII AG

* Andres Heusser is EEII's new CEO

* Heusser assumes responsibility of his role as CEO on January 1st 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐