UPDATE 1-Swiss private bank EFG buy Falcon's Hong Kong business

ZURICH Jan 6 Switzerland's EFG International
has struck a deal to take over the Hong Kong business
of Abu Dhabi-owned Falcon Private Bank, another sign of how
rising costs are forcing small players to beef up or get out of
the region.
According to two sources with knowledge of the agreement,
EFG will pay Falcon - which manages 800 million Swiss francs
($884.81 million) in Hong Kong - according to how many clients
it can convince to transfer to the Swiss bank. This has become a
common structure for deals between private banks, where holding
on to rich clients is key to deal success.
Neither EFG nor Falcon gave financial details of the deal.
Falcon, which manages 16 billion francs in assets, said on
Monday it was leaving Hong Kong in order to concentrate on the
Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe, and that its Singapore
branch would serve as its private banking hub in Asia.
For EFG, which aims to begin managing the lion's share of
Falcon's assets in Hong Kong by the end of June, the deal is its
first in two years, after a lengthy restructuring in which it
sold and shut down large parts of a business that had become too
big and unprofitable after a rush of acquisitions.
"We are looking forward to welcoming new clients and growing
our business in Asia, alongside our new colleagues who share the
same level of dedication and expertise," said Albert Chiu, EFG's
head of Asia.
Falcon is owned by Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments, which
in turn is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment
Company, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi
government. Falcon was the private banking unit of American
International Group (AIG) before Aabar bought it in April 2009.
While Asia's economic growth has led to a surge in
millionaires and billionaires, profit margins are thin for the
those in the industry managing less than $20 billion - asset
bases that according to experts don't generate enough revenue to
support expensive bankers and cope with rising regulatory costs
and technology spending.
($1 = 0.9042 Swiss francs)
